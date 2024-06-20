Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Garmin by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,848,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,276. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $171.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.83 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

