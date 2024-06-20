G999 Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.