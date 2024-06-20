Fusionist Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $120.38 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00005477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fusionist Token Profile
Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.
Fusionist Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
