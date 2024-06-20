Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 217.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,140 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 335,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.18. The company had a trading volume of 802,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,102. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.