Foster Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after buying an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after buying an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $69.32. 249,667 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

