Foster Group Inc. Invests $748,000 in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,368,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,413,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFIP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.87. 171,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.93. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $42.22.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

