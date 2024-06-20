Foster Group Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 109,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 163,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,795. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

