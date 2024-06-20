Foster Group Inc. Has $527,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,583,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,098. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.