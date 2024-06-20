Foster Group Inc. Has $32.61 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,003. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

