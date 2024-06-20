Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,521.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 9,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.71. 2,336,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,885,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.