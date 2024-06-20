Foster Group Inc. Acquires 10,025 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.60. 8,543,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,053,313. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

