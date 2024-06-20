Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1107 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
DFP opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $19.31.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
