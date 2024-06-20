First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.21 and last traded at $124.09. Approximately 97,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 115,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.07.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,785,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $784,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 38.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

