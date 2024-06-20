First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.70

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

