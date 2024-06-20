First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.70

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.