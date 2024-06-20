First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.70

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.66, with a volume of 7274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
