Financial Comparison: DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) versus Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DLocal and Eqonex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $697.49 million 3.17 $148.96 million $0.44 17.00 Eqonex $5.30 million N/A -$75.00 million N/A N/A

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 18.83% 35.20% 14.49% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DLocal and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DLocal and Eqonex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 5 3 0 2.38 Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 119.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DLocal beats Eqonex on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

