Financial Analysis: Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) & Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -30.71% 11.65% 5.93% Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.21 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -4.04 Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extraction Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vermilion Energy and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.62%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

