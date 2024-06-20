Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 345.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.17.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Filo Mining

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

See Also

