FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading Down 7.6%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.49. 2,205,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,647,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

FIGS Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $769.44 million, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,644 shares of company stock valued at $155,648 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in FIGS by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

