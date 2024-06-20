Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after buying an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 165,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,485. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

