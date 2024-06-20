Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

