Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

