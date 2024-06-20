Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 287 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.