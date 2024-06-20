Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,232 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 22,232 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Tapestry by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.00 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.