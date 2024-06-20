Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.85 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

