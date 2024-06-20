Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.76 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.05. 445,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,840,949. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

