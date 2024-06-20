Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV increased its position in Boeing by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.