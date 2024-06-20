Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $37.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,006.19. 29,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,201. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,892.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,849.30.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

