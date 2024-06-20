Farmers Trust Co. Buys 40,131 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 368.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 526,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,094. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.