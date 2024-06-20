Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 3,826 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,130,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,473,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,273,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 744,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.48. 1,487,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,614,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

