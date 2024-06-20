Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 10,546 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,309,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

