F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of F.N.B. worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 284,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,541. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Stephens lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

