Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.38. 17,762,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,136,387. The company has a market cap of $431.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

