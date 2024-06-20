Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Experian Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $48.61.
About Experian
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.