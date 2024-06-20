EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $77.97. 257,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,199. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

