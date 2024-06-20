EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 18,061 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALF. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,899 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

