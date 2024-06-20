EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 43,218,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,859,611. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

