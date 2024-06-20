EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 5,099 Shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. God Bless America ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 8.04% of God Bless America ETF worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YALL. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in God Bless America ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,358,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after buying an additional 91,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YALL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $34.48. 23,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012. God Bless America ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

