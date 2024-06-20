Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,331,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 1,254,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,210.4 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $87.44 and a 1-year high of $136.10.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

