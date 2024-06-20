Evercore ISI Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,278.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,250.00 to $3,278.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,105.88.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded up $51.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,020.00. 48,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,892.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,849.30. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,375.35 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.