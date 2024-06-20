Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 9,239 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

VTHR stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,073. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $241.19. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.26 and a 200 day moving average of $223.76.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

