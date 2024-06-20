Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 12,996 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF comprises 2.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 6.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $34,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. TNF LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 98,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,111. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $35.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $712.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

