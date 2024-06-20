Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.50. 328,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,202. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

