Evensky & Katz LLC Has $80,000 Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,800 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,947. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

