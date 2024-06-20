Evensky & Katz LLC Has $465,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,779. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

