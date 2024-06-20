Evensky & Katz LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,270,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,542,000 after buying an additional 658,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,068,000 after buying an additional 1,990,140 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,194,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,757,000 after purchasing an additional 839,454 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,986,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,004,000 after buying an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVEM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 349,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

