Evensky & Katz LLC Buys 5,673 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.67. 1,108,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $200.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.87.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

