Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $434.19 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Ethereum has a market cap of $434.19 billion and $13.97 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,550.92 or 0.05448237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00041153 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00015278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,275,219 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

