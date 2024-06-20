Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.55 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $24.11 or 0.00037273 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.56 billion and $32.55 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,701.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00603983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00114349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00260405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00068476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,599,523 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

