Ethena USDe Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $33.29 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,562,622,164 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,529,648,211.9517455. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00066885 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $32,899,645.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

