Ergo Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $72.35 million and $673,919.38 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,443.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.07 or 0.00600632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00114631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00037071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00258589 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00068179 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,927,216 coins and its circulating supply is 75,927,054 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

